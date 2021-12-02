OYO appoints former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar strategic group advisor

Initial public offering-bound said today it has appointed Rajnish Kumar, former Chairman of State Bank of India (SBI) as Strategic Group Advisor.

Kumar, who has spent over 40 years in the financial sector, will play a key role in advising OYO’s management on short-term and long-term strategy, regulatory and stakeholder engagement, and enhancing the brand of the company globally.

“Ritesh (Agarwal), a first-generation entrepreneur, and his team have created a unique technology platform to make a householdname in the travel sector. I have always been excited about the startups which are bringing a revolutionary change in the Indian economy. Looking forward to working closely with Ritesh and his team in creating value for all stakeholders,” Kumar said.

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Chairman, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr as a Strategic Group Advisor at OYO. He is a veteran in the financial services sector. It is great to have him work closely with our Board and the Management. His leadership lessons and professionalism are an inspiration…Technology innovations are exciting for both Mr Kumar and us at OYO. His experience of digitization and technology led initiatives for the customers is critical for us as we make a difference to our stakeholders’ lives.”

Kumar joined SBI as a probationary officer in 1980 and retired as chairman in October 2020 after a distinguished career of 40 years in the bank.

He is credited with steering the bank through one of the most difficult periods. YONO, the digital banking platform was built from scratch under Kumar's guidance. He is currently on the boards of HSBC Asia Pacific, L&T infotech, Hero Motocorp and BharatPe.

Earlier, OYO announced the induction of Deepa Malik into the company's board as an independent director.