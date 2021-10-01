Oyo files DRHP for $1.2 bn IPO, founder, key investors not diluting stake

Travel technology company, Oravel Stays Limited (OYO), on Friday filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 8,430 crore ($1.2 billion) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Investors including founder Ritesh Agarwal, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Star Virtue Investment Limited (Didi), Greenoaks Capital, AirBnB, HT Media and Microsoft are not diluting their shareholding, according to documents seen by Business Standard.

OYO’s initial public offering consists of equity shares of face value of Re 1 each of Oravel Stays Limited aggregated up to Rs 8,430 crore (about $1.16 billion).

The offer comprises a fresh issuance of up to Rs 7,000 crore (about $966 million) and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 1,430 crore (around $197 million).

The IPO will consist of 83 per cent fresh issue and 17 per cent offer for sale.

The offer for sale comprises aggregate shares from a small part of SVF India (Softbank Vision Fund), A1 Holdings Inc (Grab), China Lodging, and Global IVY Ventures LLP.

The company and its stakeholders may, in consultation with lead managers, consider a further issue of equity shares for cash consideration aggregating up to Rs 140 crore (about $193 million), documents say.

The pre-IPO placement, if undertaken, will be at a price to be decided by the company and its stakeholders in consultation with the lead managers and the pre-IPO placement will be undertaken prior to the filing of the Red Herring Prospectus with the Registrar of

OYO has proposed to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding prepayment or repayment, in part, of certain borrowings availed by certain subsidiaries, funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes, the documents show.

The global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the offer are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, JP Morgan India Private Limited and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited. The Book Running Lead Managers to the offer are ICICI Securities Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited, JM Financial Limited and Deutsche Equities India Private Limited.

Founded in 2012, OYO has more than 157,000 storefronts across more than 35 countries that use its platform. On the consumer side, the OYO app has been rated as the most downloaded accommodation app in Asia and third largest in the world in 2020 according to Sensor Tower.

Over the past year, OYO has implemented a number of measures as a part of its Covid-19 response strategy, including accelerated development and adoption of technology and products to reduce operating costs, and repositioning its offerings.

The company also streamlined strategic and shared services functions, such as revenue management, supply, human resources, legal and finance, from country teams to regional teams to streamline processes, create more efficiencies and reduce costs. As a result of these measures, its adjusted gross profit margin improved from 9.7 per cent in fiscal 2020 to 33.2 per cent in fiscal 2021 along with around 79 per cent reduction in EBITDA losses from FY20 to FY21.