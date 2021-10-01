Oyo files DRHP for $1.2 bn IPO, founder, key investors not diluting stake

-
ALSO READ
Oyo makes room for revival, tweaks strategy for sustainable growth
IPO frenzy can dent secondary market liquidity, cap market upside: Analysts
Oyo to hire 300 tech employees over six months for multiple roles
All the world's a stage for unicorns
Raining IPOs: Industry participants say new filings could cross 100 in 2021
-
Travel technology company, Oravel Stays Limited (OYO), on Friday filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 8,430 crore ($1.2 billion) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Investors including founder Ritesh Agarwal, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Star Virtue Investment Limited (Didi), Greenoaks Capital, AirBnB, HT Media and Microsoft are not diluting their shareholding, according to documents seen by Business Standard.
OYO’s initial public offering consists of equity shares of face value of Re 1 each of Oravel Stays Limited aggregated up to Rs 8,430 crore (about $1.16 billion).
The offer comprises a fresh issuance of up to Rs 7,000 crore (about $966 million) and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 1,430 crore (around $197 million).
The IPO will consist of 83 per cent fresh issue and 17 per cent offer for sale.
The offer for sale comprises aggregate shares from a small part of SVF India (Softbank Vision Fund), A1 Holdings Inc (Grab), China Lodging, and Global IVY Ventures LLP.
The company and its stakeholders may, in consultation with lead managers, consider a further issue of equity shares for cash consideration aggregating up to Rs 140 crore (about $193 million), documents say.
The pre-IPO placement, if undertaken, will be at a price to be decided by the company and its stakeholders in consultation with the lead managers and the pre-IPO placement will be undertaken prior to the filing of the Red Herring Prospectus with the Registrar of Companies.
OYO has proposed to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding prepayment or repayment, in part, of certain borrowings availed by certain subsidiaries, funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes, the documents show.
The global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the offer are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, JP Morgan India Private Limited and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited. The Book Running Lead Managers to the offer are ICICI Securities Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited, JM Financial Limited and Deutsche Equities India Private Limited.
Founded in 2012, OYO has more than 157,000 storefronts across more than 35 countries that use its platform. On the consumer side, the OYO app has been rated as the most downloaded accommodation app in Asia and third largest in the world in 2020 according to Sensor Tower.
Over the past year, OYO has implemented a number of measures as a part of its Covid-19 response strategy, including accelerated development and adoption of technology and products to reduce operating costs, and repositioning its offerings.
The company also streamlined strategic and shared services functions, such as revenue management, supply, human resources, legal and finance, from country teams to regional teams to streamline processes, create more efficiencies and reduce costs. As a result of these measures, its adjusted gross profit margin improved from 9.7 per cent in fiscal 2020 to 33.2 per cent in fiscal 2021 along with around 79 per cent reduction in EBITDA losses from FY20 to FY21.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU