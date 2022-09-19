JUST IN
IRCTC set to enter payments sector, eyes aggregator license from RBI
Ambuja to become India's most profitable cement company: Gautam Adani
Can Air India become the Maharaja of Indian skies again?
Get ready to cruise over 150-200 mbps download speed on 5G highway
India's first off-the-shelf cell therapy treatment for knee osteoarthritis
RBI mulls allowing P2P firms to diversify risks by entering secured lending
Print out on demand service via quick commerce not likely to scale: Report
Sky high: Flying during Diwali likely to cost 20-30% more this year
Ola does a u-turn: Plans more experience centres to take count to 200
Firms starting to pass on rising costs amid pick-up in demand: RBI study
You are here: Home » Companies » News
IRCTC set to enter payments sector, eyes aggregator license from RBI
Business Standard

Oyo reports its first EBITDA positive quarter, reduces FY22 losses

Hotel aggregator reports revenue of Rs 1,459.3 crore in FY22, growing 18% from last year

Topics
Oyo | EBITDA | SoftBank

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

Photo: OYO Hotels & Homes
Photo: OYO Hotels & Homes

OYO, the Softbank-backed hotel aggregator, has reported an EBITDA of Rs 7 crore (around $1 mn) adjusted for the first quarter of FY23 and driven by an increase in gross booking value (GBV) and improved unit economics.

EBITDA margins increased marginally by +0.5 per cent in Q1 FY23, from -44 per cent in FY21 and -9.9 per cent in FY22. Oyo said it filed the addendum to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on September 19 for its initial public offering (IPO).

The company said its FY22 revenue came in at Rs 1,459.3 crore, a growth of 18 per cent from Rs 4,157.3 crore last year. For the latest quarter (April-June), the company reported revenue of Rs 1,504.5 crore.

Oyo reported a loss of Rs 1,939.8 crore for FY22, down from Rs 3,944 crore in FY21. For the June ended quarter losses were at Rs 413 crore.

The biggest shift in the financials appears to be in the monthly gross bookings value per hotel, with a 47 per cent growth in Q1 FY23 to Rs 3.25 lakh vs Rs 2.21 lakh for FY22. The filing attributes this to the recovery in travel demand due to the easing of travel and domestic movement restrictions in the markets where it operates. The vacation homes business monthly gross bookings per home have also improved marginally to Rs 39,000 in the first quarter of FY 23.

Emerging from the impact of Covid-19, Oyo’s revenue from operations increased 21 per cent to Rs 4,781.4 crore in FY22 from Rs 3,961.6 crore in FY2021 due to a recovery in travel demand as restrictions on movement lifted across key markets. The revenue growth momentum seemingly continued with Q1 FY23 revenue being reported as Rs 14,593 million.
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Oyo

First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 11:27 IST

`
.