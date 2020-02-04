P&W mulls $250-mn plant for engine maintenance and repair in India

On February 1, a Qatar Airways freighter jet landed at the Delhi Airport from Atlanta, US. Nothing unusual there, except that the jumbo jet was ferrying 10 engines specially chartered by US engine maker Pratt and Whitney for its largest client, IndiGo. “Yes, we don’t normally hear engine makers chartering special aircraft to ferry engines.

But this is an extraordinary situation and IndiGo is probably the most valuable client for Pratt. The engine maker had promised a certain number of engines to IndiGo by January. They had to keep the commitment,” said an airline ...