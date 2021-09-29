Padmaja Chunduru appointed MD, CEO of National Securities Depositories

-
Padmaja Chunduru has been appointed managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of National Securities Depositories (NSDL).
Her appointment has been ratified by the shareholders of NSDL at its meeting held on September 29, the company said in a release.
GV Nageswara Rao was the previous MD & CEO of NSDL. Chunduru has served as MD & CEO of Indian Bank between September 2018 and August 2021.
