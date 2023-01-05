Paid most of $1 bn tax for PhonePe shifting base to India, confirms Walmart

Inc late on Wednesday confirmed that it had already paid the most of the nearly $1 billion in owed after company PhonePe, which the U.S. retailer owns through Flipkart, shifted its headquarters from to .



bought a controlling stake in Indian ecommerce giant in 2018, giving it ownership of . The company said last month it had completed the separation of from Flipkart, adding that it would remain a majority stakeholder in both the .



" has already paid most of the 78 billion rupees ($943.01 million)that was incurred as a capital gains after investors sold their stake in the entity and invested in the Indian entity following the domicile change," a source with direct knowledge of the matter had told Reuters.



Walmart did not give any other details on the payment.



A PhonePe spokesperson in a statement confirmed that Walmart and other investors paid the capital gains bill, adding it was the "right long-term strategy."



Moneycontrol reported last year PhonePe was raising funds at a $12 billion valuation in a round led by General Atlantic. The fintech firm was last valued at about $5.5 billion in December 2020.



Bloomberg previously reported that Walmart and other PhonePe investors would have to pay nearly $1 billion after its domicile change.



($1 = 82.7140 Indian rupees)



(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Da

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)