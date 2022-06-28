Pallonji Mistry, chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji group, dies at 93

-
ALSO READ
Clash of the titans: Ambani pips Adani to reclaim Asia's richest title
Latest LIVE: Pallonji Mistry, chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, dies
TMS Ep105: Coal crisis, Gautam Adani, RBI's policy decision, UPI Lite
Tata-Mistry case: Supreme Court to hear review plea in open court
What explains Gautam Adani's meteoric rise?
-
Billionaire industrialist Pallonji Mistry, chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji group, died in Mumbai on Monday night, reports said. Mistry was 93.
Mistry was credited for the success of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which is one of the largest business firms in India. More than 150 years old, the group has a presence in Engineering and construction, real estate, infrastructure, water, energy as well as financial services.
Founded in 1865, the Shapoorji Pallonji group has an employee base of more than 50,000 people, according to its website, and it delivers end-to-end solutions across 50 nations.
Mistry, who was one of India's oldest billionaires, had a net worth of over $13 billion as he was the 143 richest person in the world, according to the latest data by Forbes.
The Pallonji family owns 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons, which is the holding company of the Tata group.
The business tycoon had received the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution as an industrialist.
Mistry's elder son, Shapoorji Mistry, is the chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Pvt. Ltd. His younger son, Cyrus Mistry, was the chairman of Tata Sons from 2012 to 2016. Cyrus was ousted due to a dispute, a case that become one of India's most closely watched boardroom battles.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU