Pallonji Mistry, chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji group, dies at 93

Billionaire industrialist Pallonji Mistry, chairman of group, died in Mumbai on Monday night, reports said. Mistry was 93.

Mistry was credited for the success of the Group, which is one of the largest business firms in India. More than 150 years old, the group has a presence in Engineering and construction, real estate, infrastructure, water, energy as well as financial services.

Founded in 1865, the group has an employee base of more than 50,000 people, according to its website, and it delivers end-to-end solutions across 50 nations.

Mistry, who was one of India's oldest billionaires, had a net worth of over $13 billion as he was the 143 richest person in the world, according to the latest data by Forbes.

The Pallonji family owns 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons, which is the holding company of the Tata group.

The business tycoon had received the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution as an industrialist.





Mistry's elder son, Shapoorji Mistry, is the chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Pvt. Ltd. His younger son, Cyrus Mistry, was the chairman of Tata Sons from 2012 to 2016. Cyrus was ousted due to a dispute, a case that become one of India's most closely watched boardroom battles.