Parijat becomes first company to manufacture herbicide for broad leaf weeds

Parijat Industries, one of India's leading agrochemical technical and formulation manufacturing companies, has become the first Indian company to manufacture Fluroxypyr-meptyl technical from the root base with purity of 97 per cent.
With this addition, it paves a major step towards further strengthening Parijat as a One-stop Pesticide Technical Supply Platform besides China for the EU, Canada and UK market.
Fluroxypyr-meptyl is an important Herbicide in the international market. It is an excellent compound for efficient integration into control program against Annual and Perennial broad leaf weeds in Cereals (wheat, rice, barley, corn, sorghum, oat, and pasture), Onion, Sugarcane, Orchards (apple) and Plantation crops (rubber and oil palm).
Parijat has also developed Fluroxypyr based formulations like Fluroxypyr 180g/l EC, Fluroxypyr 333g/l EC, and Fluroxypyr 200g/l EC and is in process to develop innovative formulations based on Fluroxypyr.
As per the latest forecast by FAO, the world cereal production in 2021 has been raised by 2.2 million tonnes which is now estimated to be at 2796 million tonnes. With this product, Parijat has opened potential markets in the States of America and European Union.
Parijat has completed registrations and launched the product in Canada, EU, and UK. The company is expected to get the technical registered in India, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Guatemala, Argentina, South Africa and Algeria by 2022 and 2023. With this achievement, Parijat is striving to become one of the leading manufacturers of Fluroxypyr-meptyl technical in the world.
Parijat has a deep Research and Development infrastructure with over 7 laboratories in different segments including its NABL accredited laboratory and a capable pool of R & D personnel working to develop new, innovative, unique and patented formulations
The technical is being manufactured at its subsidiary company, Crimsun Organics Private Limited, which is based in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, India.
Parijat Industries (India) Private Limited, is a backward and forward integrated Technical to final formulations manufacturing agrochemical company with its manufacturing base for formulations in Ambala, Haryana and technical in Cuddalore. Parijat has an extensive global presence with product registration in over 60 countries across 5 continents.
