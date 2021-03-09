PV retail sales rise nearly 11% in Feb on low base effect: FADA

Retail sales of rose by 10.59 per cent in February 2021 to 2,54,058 units from 2,29,734 units in the year ago period, while two-wheeler sales dropped by 16.08 per cent to 10,91,288 units from 13,00,364 units in the corresponding period last year.

While the tractor segment reported 18.89 per cent growth in sales, the CV segment saw a fall of by 29.53 per cent, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex body of the automobile industry in India.

Automobile registrations across the country dropped by more than 13 per cent in February, said FADA.

FADA said that the passenger vehicle waiting period continued to remain as high as 8 months as scarcity of semi-conductors continued to linger around.

FADA President, Vinkesh Gulati, said that while tractors continued to outperform the broader market, witnessed double digit growth on a low base of last year as India started transitioning from BS-IV to BS-VI emission norms. This, coupled with the global semiconductor outrage, kept the waiting period of PVs as high as 8 months.

FADA urged the government to hold diplomatic discussions with countries manufacturing semi-conductors (Taiwan and other countries) so that the momentum which was built thus far in automobile sales is not lost and automobile Industry continues to fuel the recovery process. Overall, FADA continues to remain guarded in its optimism for vehicle registrations in March.

FADA survey showed that 50% PV dealers lost 20%-plus sales due to non-availability of vehicles. Average inventory for ranges from 10–15 days, while for two-wheeler it ranges from 30–35 days.

Two-wheelers continued to see sluggish demand as the new wave of Covid-19 in certain states kept customers away. Enquiry levels also narrowed as many educational institutions are still reluctant to open. Fuel prices are at historic highs and have put a dampener on sentiment. This in-turn has pressed the brakes on sale of entry level price sensitive categories.

Overall, the CV segment continues to falter as availability of finance, negligible sales of passenger buses due to closure of educational institutes and supply side constraints keeps registrations in deep red.

LCVs, which saw good pent up demand during the last few months post unlocking, have now started to fall flat. Tippers and HCV are in-turn showing initial signs of revival as the government’s infrastructure push has started creating demand, he said.

Speaking on the outlook, Gulati said, India’s economy revived in the third quarter of 2020-21, clocking 0.4 per cent rise in the GDP. India’s farm sector remained resilient, clocking a 3.9 per cent growth in Gross Value Added (GVA) to the economy, after recording 3.3% and 3% rise in the first two quarters. Tractor registrations will hence continue to outperform overall registrations in near term.

"The fuel consumption which had almost recovered from the lows of pandemic is once again witnessing headwinds due to historic price hikes. This will have a negative impact on 2W and CV sales," said Gulati.

He added, consumer spending, which is the driving force behind India’s economy and accounts for 60 per cent of the GDP, fell 2.4 per cent showing signs of sluggishness despite the quarter being in the festive season. This also reflects that consumers are still uncertain and worried about their income and cautious about spending.

India’s growth engine will only see full recovery depending on the pace of the world’s largest vaccination programme. A rapid increase in new covid cases will thus reduce the pace of recovery and hence impact overall auto demand.