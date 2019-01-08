Passenger vehicle sales hit slow lane in December, fell 3%, show FADA data

India's for December fell 3 per cent from a year ago, while two-wheeler sales rose 11 per cent, according to data from the country's

The data, based on vehicle registrations, was released by the Federation of (FADA).

"We hope that it will act as a barometer for the industry as well as for the policy makers and help understand the on-the-ground situation of auto sales," Ashish Harsharaj Kale, president of FADA, said in a statement.

Dealers are holding 35-40 days worth of inventory for passenger vehicles and 55-60 days worth of inventory for two-wheelers, according to a survey conducted by FADA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)