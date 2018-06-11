Passenger vehicle sales rise 20% in May; motorcycle sales up by 15%

-
ALSO READ
Passenger vehicle sales up 7% in Feb; motorcycle sales jump 26%: SIAM
Passenger vehicle sales hit record 3.28 million in 2017-18, says Siam
Car sales down 1.25 % but passenger vehicles up 7.57% in January: Siam data
Car sales hit slow lane in Jan, but overall PV sales grow 7.6%: SIAM data
Tata Motors posts 58% jump in domestic sales led by robust sales in PVs
-
Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 19.65 per cent to 3,01,238 units in May from 2,51,764 units in the corresponding month of 2017, according to SIAM data.
Domestic car sales were up 19.64 per cent to 1,99,479 units as against 1,66,732 units in May 2017, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed.
Motorcycle sales last month rose 15.16 per cent to 12,21,559 units as against 10,60,744 units a year earlier.
Total two-wheeler sales in May rose 9.19 per cent to 18,50,093 units compared to 16,94,323 units in the year-ago month.
Sales of commercial vehicles were up 43.06 per cent to 76,478 units in May, SIAM said.
Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 12.13 per cent to 22,82,618 units from 20,35,610 units in May 2017, it added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU