Indigenous fast moving consumer goods major Ayurved reported a 22 per cent growth in its net profit for 2019-20. According to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler, the group’s flagship entity reported Rs 423 crore net profit for the year, compared to Rs 349 crore it had posted in 2018-19.



Ayurved that rakes in over 80 per cent of the Group’s total revenue, said in its annual filings with the Registrar of that its operating revenue grew 6 per cent to Rs 9,023 crore in FY2020. The firm’s topline growth remained higher than the previous year. In FY2019, the ayurveda major had clocked a turnover of Rs 8,330 crore, 2.4 per cent higher than Rs 8,136 crore it had posted in FY2018.



But since its sales faltered in 2016-17, Patanjali is yet to regain the lost momentum. In FY2015 and FY2016, its revenue grew by 86 per cent and 100 per cent, respectively.



In recent years, its net profit has suffered too. Despite double digit growth, Patanjali’s net profit fell well short of Rs 1,190 crore it had reported four years ago. In FY2020, its net profit margin stood at 4.67 per cent, compared to 13.3 per cent in FY2017 and 16 per cent in FY2016.



Patanjali Group co-founder Swami Ramdev told news agency PTI that the last financial year has been challenging for the firm. “Despite financial challenges, we have worked uninterrupted; we acquired Ruchi Soya”, he said. In last December, the group completed the process of acquiring the defunct soya-based FMCG firm Ruchi Soya for Rs 4,350 crore.



According to Ramdev, lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted its operations severely. "We would have higher growth this fiscal than the previous fiscal and higher turnover (without any disruptions)," he said. He claims, the company will have "unparalleled growth" as consumers trust Patanjali's products because of "purity and faith" along with "affordability".



Since the introduction of goods and services tax (GST) hit its operations in 2017, Patanjali has not managed to recover from the low growth cycle. According to the firm, introduction of GST in mid-2017, severely disrupted its operations for most parts of the year. The initial glitches related to GST and the realignment work required due to its implementation cost the firm two months of its business. A report by CARE Ratings noted, the decline was “primarily because of its inability to adapt in time to the GST regime and develop infrastructure and supply chain.” As a result its topline declined by 10 per cent in 2017-18.



To counter falling sales, Patanjali had adopted a multi-pronged approach. The firm, which depended heavily on branded outlets till 2017, began going deeper into the market by adding mom and pop stores. To strengthen its sales and distribution in general trade, Patanjali hired 11,000 field personnel, and set a target of doubling that number by 2019.



In spite of single digit topline growth in FY2020, Swami Ramdev is hopeful that Patanjali will regain its glory. "Even during the lockdown, except some days when movement was not allowed, we did not stall our services. Other took one to two months to handle the situation. We resumed production from the first day as we have our own transportation and distribution lines," said Ramdev.