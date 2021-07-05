Paytm announces launch of small ticket loan product Postpaid Mini

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: All rounders dominate the mini auction; Morris, Maxwell in demand
NBFC or FinTech? Things to keep in mind while opting for education loan
HDFC, LIC Hsg: Stick to sound HFCs as SBI cuts home loan rate, say analysts
India vs England: Check Motera stadium capacity, facts, tickets price here
IPL 2021 auction: Here's full list of 292 players up for grabs on Feb 18
-
Digital payments and financial services platform Paytm on Monday announced the launch of Postpaid Mini, small ticket loans that will give users flexibility to access loans ranging from Rs 250 - Rs 1,000, in partnership with Aditya Birla Finance Ltd.
The product is an extension of its Buy Now, Pay Later service, driving affordability amongst those new to credit. These small ticket instant loans will give flexibility to users and also help manage their household expenses to maintain liquidity during the ongoing Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
With this service, Paytm Postpaid is offering a period of up to 30 days for repayment of loans at 0 per cent interest. There are no annual fees or activation charges, only a minimal convenience fee.
Bhavesh Gupta, CEO - Paytm Lending said, "We want to help new-to-credit citizens start their credit journey and develop a financial discipline. Through Postpaid we are also making sincere attempts to help drive consumption in the economy. Our new Postpaid Mini service helps users manage their liquidity by clearing their bills or payments on time."
With the launch of Postpaid Mini, the company will offer access to loans ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 1000, in addition to Paytm Postpaid’s instant credit of upto Rs 60,000. This could help users pay for their monthly expenses, including mobile and direct to home (DTH) recharges, gas cylinder booking, electricity and water bills, shop on Paytm Mall and more.
Through Paytm Postpaid, its existing offering, users can pay at online and offline merchant stores across the country. Paytm Postpaid is currently accepted at thousands of petrol pumps, neighbourhood kirana stores or pharmacy shops, popular chain outlets (such Reliance Fresh, Apollo Pharmacy, etc), internet apps (such as Myntra, Firstcry, Uber, Dominos, Ajio, Pharmeasy, etc) and popular retail destinations (such as Shoppers Stop, Croma, etc) among others. Paytm Postpaid is available in over 550 cities in India.
Ahead of its initial public offering, Paytm is looking to capture as much of the financial services market as possible.
The firm is planning to raise $3 billion (around Rs 22,000 crore) through its IPO. The IPO plan received in-principle approval from Paytm's Board in May. If successful, this could be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) by an Indian company, breaking Coal India’s 2010 record of Rs 15,475 crore.
Paytm is also targeting a valuation of $25 billion to $30 billion, 1.5-1.8 times the current valuation of $16 billion.
A recent report by Bernstein Research says that Paytm is not just a financial app provider, but a group of synergistic fintech platforms. It further said Paytm's businesses such as PFG also act as "complimentary customer acquisition and monetization opportunities".
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU