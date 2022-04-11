Paytm integrates govt service to give access to 2,100 blood banks pan-India

app has integrated eRaktKosh, a centralised blood bank management platform set up by the Indian government, for easy access on its app. With the addition of the eRaktKosh feature, users will be able to track and share real-time information from a wide range of blood banks. It will also allow users to look for contact information and find out which is the closest blood bank to them . “The feature will play a crucial role in the lives of people during emergency situations by allowing them to quickly track and share real-time information about plasma availability at thousands of blood banks located across the country, completely eliminating the need to run from hospital to hospital,” said a Paytm spokesperson. In addition to the eRaktKosh feature, the Health section of Paytm’s app offers access to many public health facilities, Covid-related services including online vaccine & booster shot registrations, vaccine certificates, online medicine ordering at discounts, doctor consultation, speciality checkups, lab test bookings and .

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor