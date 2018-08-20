Paytm launches AI Cloud with Alibaba for developers, start-ups, enterprises

After launching a mobile wallet, financial services, an online marketplace, among other verticals, One97 Communications, the company that owns Paytm, has announced the launch of its artificial intelligence (AI) cloud computing platform AI Cloud for developers, start-ups, and enterprises in partnership with global tech giant

The AI-powered cloud computing platform offers a suite of business-centric apps for organisations that need solutions for cloud computing. Microsoft and Amazon are few of the biggest cloud service providers in the country. “The ready-to-use services would help to automate workflow, easy-to-integrate payments, messaging and customer engagement without the hassle of managing hardware and software,” the firm said.

One97 added that while the data centre and cloud service would be provided in partnership with Alibaba, all the information on firms as well as the processing of data would be done in India. “Every organisation needs to be AI-enabled. They need access to infrastructure to quickly sandbox their ideas, run through multiple experiments, and iterate hypothesis without worrying about managing their infrastructure. Our customers’ data is processed and stored locally in India with no access to any third party or investors,” Sujit Kumar Mishra, vice-president, Paytm, said.

AI Cloud claimed it processes and stores all consumer data in servers located in India. The platform has also built various solutions that include an affordable, easy-to-access computing services, ready-to-use apps, pattern recognition tech, pre-trained models, and predictive computation to businesses.

It will soon offer enterprise-messaging solution in partnership with DingTalk, through which it will offer cross-platform enterprise messaging solution to facilitate conversations across email, chat, call or audio-video conference.

“It has a marketing automation platform to foster a one-on-one relationship with every customer across multiple channels. Enterprises can now easily design their customer’s lifecycle, interaction touch-points, offer differentiated services, and rewards that matter to their business,” the firm said.

It will also offer services, including providing a full-stack payment infrastructure, to accept payments and conduct payouts, whether online or offline. One97 has been working closely with Alibaba, which is one of its biggest investors in various different ventures. It also invested $16 million in mobile gaming platform Gamepind Entertainment, a JV between AGTech Holdings, an company, and One97 Communications to expand its operations.