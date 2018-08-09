Paytm acquires Bengaluru's savings management startup Balance Technology

Digital payments major on Thursday said it had acquired Bengaluru-based savings management start-up, for an undisclosed amount.



The acquisition will help One97 Communications, which operates the brand, in further enhancing its user and merchant interfaces, said in a statement. While Paytm declined to comment on the deal size, the transaction is expected to be about $2 million, according to industry sources.



“We are excited to welcome... the team to Paytm. They have created a fantastic product with real user engagement. As we constantly look to create customised and intuitive user experiences, the team will be an invaluable part of this journey,” Paytm Chief Financial Officer and SVP Madhur Deora said.



The six-member team of Balance Technology has joined the SoftBank and Alibaba-backed company’s product and design team.

“Our team has been building automated products that make the saving experience relatable and delightful by helping users reach their goals in clever little ways,” Balance Technology CEO and co-founder Ankit Kumar said.



He added that the firm would use its capabilities in computational intelligence, design and proprietary algorithms to help Paytm users.

