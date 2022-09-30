Paytm Mall becomes first to go live on ONDC in Bengaluru beta test

-
Paytm E-commerce Private Limited (PEPL), the parent of Paytm Mall, has gone live on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in Bengaluru. The network started beta testing for the public across 16 pin codes in the city.
People in Bengaluru can make online orders from sellers who are part of the government-backed ONDC network through the Paytm app.
For now, people can place orders in two domains—groceries and restaurants—through buyer-side apps, giving users access to a wide range of local businesses, the company said in a statement.
“This is a major milestone in the democratization of e-commerce in India. We believe this is aligned with the company’s vision to create a long-term sustainable business in partnership with ONDC,” said a Paytm Mall spokesperson.
“This will enable the purchase and sale of goods in the Indian market, driving transparency and digital independence for small businesses in the country,” he said.
Aside from Paytm, the Bengaluru beta testing has begun with MyStore and Spice Money as buyer-side apps. Seller-side apps such as Go Frugal, Ushop, nStore, and Growth Falcons, among others, can be used to order meals or purchase groceries using the network.
First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 16:52 IST
