Paytm Mall eyes Rs 17,000 crore in gross merchandise value by end of FY20

Online marketplace major Paytm Mall, which is trying to come back as one of the biggest competitors to Amazon India and Flipkart, has said the company is targeting Rs 17,000 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) by the end of 2019-2020 financial year (FY20).

The online marketplace company of Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led One97 Communications said it had already broken even per order basis and would be profitable at an entity level in the next two years. “Paytm Mall is focusing on profitability, reduced costs of logistics, and our distribution that has allowed us to make the business which ...