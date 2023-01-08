JUST IN
Paytm Payments Bank gets RBI nod for Surinder Chawla as new MD and CEO

Chawla is a veteran banker with over 28 years of experience across institutions such as HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, ABN Amro Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank

BS Reporter 

Paytm
Photo: Bloomberg

Paytm Payments Bank on Sunday said it has appointed Surinder Chawla as its new managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for a period of three years. The appointment has received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) nod, Paytm informed in a stock exchange notification.

Paytm Payments Bank is an associate company of Paytm.

“The latest appointment comes as part of the banks’ ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team, enhance its technological capabilities, and drive financial inclusion in the country”, the company said in a statement.

Chawla is a veteran banker with over 28 years of experience across institutions such as HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, ABN Amro Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank. Prior to joining Paytm Payments Bank, Chawla was heading branch banking at RBL Bank. Before that, he spent twelve years with HDFC Bank in key senior management positions.

With his wealth of experience in the banking industry, Mr. Chawla’s expertise will be a great addition to the bank as it continues to serve customers with innovative products and services, the bank said.

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 21:09 IST

