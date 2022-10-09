JUST IN
Your next meal from Zomato may be delivered by CEO Deepinder Goyal
Rich Indians rush overseas to open family offices as risks rise at home
IDBI Bank bidders need to seek MHA security clearance in bidding process
AM/NS India eyes $250-300 mn gain from purchase of Essar group infra assets
DMRC seeks Rs 3,500 cr from govt to comply with directions in DAMEPL case
Zoho's Vembu warns SaaS players of slowdown; sees growth, hiring decline
Andersen Global sees extraordinary mkt opportunities in India: CEO Vorsatz
Karcher India expects double-digit growth, aims to be 100 mn firm by 2030
Maiden Pharmaceuticals breaks silence on cough syrup deaths in Gambia
Ambuja gets shareholders' nod for raising Rs 20K-cr from Adani group firm
You are here: Home » Companies » News
IT firms seen logging steady sequential growth in Q2: Brokerages
Business Standard

PE investments in real estate grew 40% in H1FY23 despite global headwinds

Top 10 deals accounted for 86% of total PE inflows in the first half of this year, as compared to 80% a year ago

Topics
Private Equity | Real Estate  | Indian Economy

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

Housing market, Homes, Real estate, Realty
PE investments in this space was $1,862 million in H1FY23--almost equivalent to the investment in the whole of last year

Despite global headwinds, Investor confidence in Indian real estate is increasing steadily on the back of an improvement in the Indian economy and the sustained robustness of its real estate sector. Private Equity (PE) investments rose by 40 per cent in the first half (H1) of this financial year over H1FY22, said ANAROCK Capital’s FLUX report.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Private equity

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 17:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.