PE/VC investment in domestic firms rises 28%, says EY report

Private equity players and funds have pumped in 28 per cent more money into domestic companies, mostly into start-ups, totalling $34.1 billion in the first half of the year, according to a report.

The first half of 2022 saw these funds closing as many as 714 deals, including 92 large deals worth $23.7 billion, according to a report by EY and the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA).

On a sequential basis the inflows are down 32 per cent from $50.4 billion, the report said.

