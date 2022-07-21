PE/VC investment in domestic firms rises 28%, says EY report

-
Private equity players and venture capital funds have pumped in 28 per cent more money into domestic companies, mostly into start-ups, totalling $34.1 billion in the first half of the year, according to a report.
The first half of 2022 saw these funds closing as many as 714 deals, including 92 large deals worth $23.7 billion, according to a report by EY and the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA).
On a sequential basis the inflows are down 32 per cent from $50.4 billion, the report said.
