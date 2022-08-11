JUST IN
PE/VC investments plummet 69% to touch $3 billion in July: IVCA-EY report

9 exits were recorded of $322 mn, the lowest number of exits since January 2021

Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments for July touched $3 billion across 74 deals, down 69 per cent from the same period last year, according to IVCA-EY’s monthly PE/VC round-up.

“As interest rates harden, we are witnessing a revival of PE/VC investments in hard assets after a gap of almost two years. Infrastructure was the top sector in July 2022 with $1.4 billion in PE/VC investments across four deals, followed by the real estate sector with five deals worth $411 million,” Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader, Private Equity Services, EY added.

Status check
.

  • 9 exits were recorded of $322 mn, the lowest number of exits since January 2021
  • Buyouts the only segment that recorded growth in July 2022 at $1.6 bn compared to
  • $1.1 bn last year
  • PE-backed IPOs — one of the defining features of PE/VC exits last year — continue to remain elusive in 2022
  • PE/VC investments in July lowest in over a year, in terms of value & volume

chart
First Published: Thu, August 11 2022. 02:23 IST

