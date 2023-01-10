JUST IN
Business Standard

Pent-up demand in real estate will continue in 2023: Knight Frank India

Despite geopolitical challenges, the office sector saw a strong recovery in demand and saw a rise of 36 per cent YoY

Topics
Real Estate  | Real estate firms | corona

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

Knight Frank India's senior executive director-research Gulam Zia (Left), Chairman & MD Shishir Baijal
Knight Frank India's senior executive director-research Gulam Zia (Left), Chairman & MD Shishir Baijal

Indian real estate will grow at the pace seen in 2022 but global uncertainties will likely continue for a couple of quarters more, said two senior executives of Knight Frank India. The government's push for infrastructure projects is helping growth in cities, Shishir Baijal, chairman & MD of the company, and Gulam Zia, senior executive director-research, advisory, infrastructure and valuation, at the real estate consultancy firm.

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 13:11 IST

