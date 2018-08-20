JUST IN
Ola starts UK operations with Wales, plans nationwide launch by end of 2018

PepsiCo buys Israel's fizzy drink maker SodaStream for $3.2 billion

Earlier this month, SodaStream reported its strongest results in company history, a 31 percent year-over-year jump in revenues to $172 million

AP/PTI  |  Jerusalem 

Beverage giant PepsiCo has bought Israel's fizzy drink maker SodaStream for $3.2 billion.

PepsiCo said on Monday it's acquiring all SodaStream's outstanding shares at $144 per share, a 32 percent premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price.

Earlier this month, SodaStream reported its strongest results in company history, a 31 percent year-over-year jump in revenues to $172 million, an 89 percent leap in operating profit to $32 million and an 82 percent climb by net profit to $26 million.

PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi calls the companies "an inspired match." Three years ago, SodaStream shut down its West Bank factory amid international boycott calls and opened a sprawling new factory deep in Israel's Negev Desert instead. Actress Scarlett Johansson was previously a brand ambassador for the company.
First Published: Mon, August 20 2018. 18:09 IST

