PepsiCo India enters Rs 1,000 cr thin wafer market with Lay's Wafer Style

has entered the Rs 1,000 crore thin wafer market with a new variant of chips called Lay’s Wafer Style, a flat cut chip that is its thinnest range of chips ever launched.

Lay’s Wafer Style will be available in three flavours--Salt & Pepper, Tangy Treat and Sundried Chilli--across Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 price points.

It will be launched across all channels of distribution in India.

“As market leaders, we at Lay’s continue to bring exciting category innovations that are attuned to the evolving preferences of the consumers,” Anshul Khanna, senior director and category head- Foods at said, Adding, “We are confident that the audience will love the new Lay’s Wafer Style just like our other innovations in the past.”

The company will launch a new television commercial campaign featuring Lay’s brand ambassador and Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt, and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi across multiple platforms.