PepsiCo India's third food manufacturing plant gets nod to re-start work

PepsiCo India’s third food manufacturing plant, located in Kolkata, has received approval from district authorities to resume production this week. This is the third plant, following Punjab (at Channo) and Pune, to be given the green signal.

The move marks a slow but steady process of plants re-openings that have begun in the food and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors since April 20, following the Centre’s decision to ease lockdown rules in rural and green zones. Last week, Nestlé India had said it had received permission to operate all ...