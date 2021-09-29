Persistent Systems makes strategic acquisitions, announces payments unit

-
ALSO READ
Persistent Systems hits record high; soars 16% in 2 days on strong Q1 show
Persistent Systems appoints Suresh Prabhu as chief delivery officer
Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Persistent: Mid-cap IT stocks that can rise 7-15%
Persistent sees FY22 growth in double digit, aims to be $1-bn company
IT shares in focus; Wipro, Mindtree, Persistent, Mphasis at new highs
-
Pune-based information technology firm Persistent Systems said it will acquire Charlotte, a North Carolina-based Software Corporation International (SCI) and its affiliate, Fusion360, and the business of East Brunswick, New Jersey-based Shree Partners including its subsidiary in India.
Founded in 1990, SCI specializes in payment solutions, integration, and support services for an impressive portfolio of leading US banks. Further, Fusion360 provides application development, maintenance, and support for leading payment platforms including IBM’s Financial Transaction Manager (FTM).
SCI will help enhance Persistent’s capabilities and will serve as the foundation of a dedicated Payments business unit.
According to Everest Group, the Payments IT services market is expected to grow by 12.5 per cent in 2021 to reach $16.8 billion.
“Evolving regulations, accelerated adoption of real-time Payments, and customer demand for a seamless Payments experience across all channels are pushing the industry to invest heavily in modernizing its technology. Persistent Systems’ acquisition of SCI and Fusion360 will help position it to take advantage of the Payments modernization demand acceleration,” said Ronak Doshi, Partner, Everest Group.
Shree Partners, established in 2005, is a digital transformation and technology solutions company that helps clients in banking, financial services and insurance and other industries increase profitability by implementing and maintaining innovative cloud, infrastructure, data, and artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions that reduce costs and drive revenue.
“We continue to see rapid acceleration of digital transformation with our financial services clients, requiring not only technology but domain expertise in areas like payments and regulatory compliance. With the addition of SCI and Fusion360, we are forming a new Payments business unit and expanding our BFSI expertise as well as client portfolio. Similarly, Shree Partners expands our Cloud and IT Infrastructure capabilities in BFSI and Travel & Hospitality. Importantly, these acquisitions bring us new points of presence in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the National Capital Region (NCR), India, bringing in new digital transformation talent to serve our clients,” said Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent Systems.
D. Keith Sides, Chief Executive Officer, SCI said, "Combining our deep Payments domain knowledge with Persistent’s digital engineering, next-gen cloud services and global footprint allows us to deliver immediate value to any Payments modernization initiative.”
“At Shree Partners, we have consistently helped our clients lower their total cost of ownership through continuous innovation, leveraging the latest disruptive technologies. By joining Persistent, we will be able to expand the business value we are delivering to our clients by tapping the expertise of over 14,500 Digital Engineers. At the same time, we look forward to bringing our cloud, infrastructure, security and AI capabilities to many new organizations looking to accelerate their digital transformation,” said Rajiv Dahiya, Chief Executive Officer, Shree Partners.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU