Personal care brand Nat Habit raises $4 mn in Series A funding round

Nat Habit, a personal care brand, said it has raised $4 million in . This round was led by consumer-brands-focused Fireside Ventures, along with participation from existing investors. The round also provided exits to some of the early angel investors. The new round will be used to accelerate growth, increase channel presence, expand categories, and invest in marketing, technology and scouting for fresh talent.

“The brand has pushed the envelope of the personal care industry. It has given consumers an offering that perhaps never would have been given in the traditional realm of personal care,” said Swagatika Das, founder, Nat Habit. “Our vision is to grow into a Rs 1000 crore natural living brand in 5 years, bringing as many as possible, truly close to nature.”

Nat Habit was founded in 2019. The firm said it uses fresh natural, preservative and chemical-free products. It has been funded in the earlier round by VC firms Surge Ventures (Sequoia), Whiteboard Capital, and many leading FMCG angel investors including CEO of Spencer, Snapdeal, Paperboat, Epigamia, and Yogabar, and since then has witnessed a growth of over 30X in the last 1 year itself.

Gaurav Agarwal, co-founder of Nat Habit, said that the firm has been able to build the brand primarily using its own website, with just 10 per cent of the revenue coming from the marketplaces unlike most other brands that thrive only on marketplaces.

“We now plan to leverage the marketplaces to drive the next wave of our growth,” said Agarwal. “We have a strong focus on innovation and have been able to launch multiple unique products on a consistent basis. This is also helping shape the natural personal care industry. “

The company said it aims to re-imagine the personal care space through 100 per cent natural, preservative and chemical-free products. The firm said it combines the wisdom of Ayurveda with modern science to innovate superior quality products without the need of any chemicals whatsoever.

“They are innovating and re-imagining the way personal care is consumed and used in India,” said Dipanjan Basu, Partner . “By using fresh from the kitchen ingredients, they are bringing back the roots of India to the customers.” Basu will be joining the Nat Habit board.

In its earlier seed rounds, Nat Habit had closed $2 million in funding. It has since expanded into a wide range of skin, hair and baby care products with over 200 (stock-keeping products). It has built a strong supply chain to deliver fresh products to every corner of the country. The brand sells directly via its own website as well as marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq and Meesho.