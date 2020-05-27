PharmEasy, Amazon India tie up to enable digital payments using Amazon Pay

-
Online medicine and healthcare ordering app PharmEasy has tied up with Amazon India to enable digital payments using the ‘Amazon Pay wallet’. This partnership will help PharmEasy customers by enabling fast and seamless checkouts and also avail cashback offers. PharmEasy said it is encouraging digital and contactless payments that are not only convenient for its users, but also a must for their safety. With this tie-up, PharmEasy users can purchase medicines and healthcare products, book a lab test and get others benefits out of their Amazon Pay balance.
“Amazon and PharmEasy share the common value of serving their customers in every possible manner, and more so now during the ongoing pandemic," said Saumil Parekh, VP marketing at PharmEasy. “We’re constantly looking for ways to make the consumer experience on PharmEasy right from choosing healthcare products to order placement and checkout more hassle-free,” he said.
As a marketplace, PharmEasy works with 35,000 retail partners in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities across the country. The company said it is in the best interest of its users and retail partners to eliminate cash transactions completely in such critical times.
“This partnership with PharmEasy comes at a time when along with ensuring safe digital transactions, we are also looking out for the wellbeing of our customers,” said Manesh Mahatme, director – experience and merchant acceptance, Amazon Pay India.
In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus through currency notes, the government and the RBI have been encouraging people to use digital payment tools amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.
