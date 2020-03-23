JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

High-debt companies face risk of default amid coronavirus spread: Analysts
Business Standard

PhonePe extends 'work from home' to offline sales, customer service agents

All PhonePe employees, including over 8,500 offline sales agents and more than 1500 customer service agents including third-party contract workers, have been mandated to work from home

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

PhonePe
This WFH policy is in effect till March 31st for now. The company said it will review the situation

Digital payments firm PhonePe has extended its work from home (WFH) policy to cover all its workforce, due to the Covid-19 outbreak. All PhonePe employees, including over 8,500 offline sales agents and more than 1500 customer service agents across the country including third-party contract workers, have been mandated to work from home, the Walmart-owned firm said.

“This decision has been taken to ensure that none of our employees and their families are adversely impacted, from a financial standpoint, while we all fight the scourge of coronavirus over the days and weeks to come,” said the company.

This WFH policy is in effect till March 31st for now. The company said it will review the situation, and extend the WFH policy if required.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Workers at home will be treated as 'on duty', says FinMin

PhonePe competes with rivals such as Paytm, Google Pay as well as Amazon Pay and is accepted as a payment option at 10 million outlets across 350 cities in India. It has 200 million registered users and does 570 million monthly transactions. The company witnessed annualised total payments value (TPV) of $180 billion.

The company said, all new employees who were scheduled to join PhonePe this month are being inducted and onboarded remotely. All interviews for potential new hires have been moved completely to video conferencing mode since 12 March. “We will continue hiring and issuing new job offers during the WFH window,” said the company.

As a precautionary measure, the company has also carried out fumigation treatment for all of its office facilities in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Pune.
First Published: Mon, March 23 2020. 20:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU