PhonePe in talks to raise $700 mn in funding at $12 bn valuation

firm is in talks with parent company Walmart, General Atlantic, and other existing to raise a new round of of about $700 million, sources said.

The round is expected to more than double the firm’s valuation to around $12 billion and make it India’s most valued financial technology firm, ahead of Razorpay, which is valued at $7.5 billion.

“ has been in talks with for a while to raise the round and is seeking valuation to about $12 billion,” said a person familiar with the matter.

was last valued at about $5.5 billion in December 2020, after raising $700 million in primary capital at a post-money valuation of $5.5 billion from existing including Tiger Global, led by Walmart, the world’s largest retailer.

Industry sources said that the new round is not related to PhonePe’s IPO plans, which are at least three years away. The funding is expected to help PhonePe scale up its operations and help it compete with Google Pay, and Amazon Pay. is expected to touch $350 billion in enterprise value by 2026, according to a report by Bain and Company.

PhonePe is in talks for funding at a time when it has completed steps to move its domicile to India. The company has over the past year moved all its businesses, including insurance and wealth broking, and subsidiaries of PhonePe Singapore to PhonePe Pvt Ltd-India.

PhonePe didn’t respond when asked to comment on the funding plans. The about plans was first reported by Moneycontrol.com.

The firm is investing about $200 million to set up data centres in India, said Rahul Chari, the company’s co-founder and chief technology officer, on Thursday. The company, along with NTT and Dell Technologies, launched the country’s first data centre with smart cooling technology in Mumbai. This takes PhonePe’s total data centres to three. It plans to set up the fourth such facility in Bengaluru soon.

The company said the new centre would help it build sustainable infrastructure to seamlessly scale up its operations across the country. This is critical as PhonePe supports 400 million users on its platform doing about 3.6 billion transactions per month. These are related to credit and debits across various banks. This means over 120 million transactions per day or 7,000 transactions per second. PhonePe’s goal is to be prepared for 500 million daily transactions by the end of next year.

However, industry sources said India is experiencing a funding winter and if PhonePe pulls off such a large funding round, it would set a new precedent for the fintech sector which is already going through a tough time. It is also challenging for late-stage to get large funding as they are now much more sensitive to the impact seen in the public markets.

Indian start-ups raised $3 billion in Q3 2022 (July-September), which was 57 per cent lower than the previous quarter, according to a report by market intelligence firm Tracxn. This was also 80 per cent lower than the peak funding of $14.9 billion received in the same quarter last year.

PhonePe’s chief rival Paytm, has seen its valuation drop over 60 per cent since it got listed in November last year. Paytm’s total market capitalisation was below $5 billion.

PhonePe recently said it has seen its revenue grow 138 per cent to Rs 1,646 crore, while its losses (without ESOP costs) narrowed by 15 per cent year on year to Rs 671 crore in FY22. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by the robust growth PhonePe saw across all its lines of business. The company's contribution margin grew to 88 per cent from 84 per cent the previous year, on account of improved cost optimisation, process automation and a favourable product mix.