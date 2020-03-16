PhonePe integrates food delivery app Swiggy on its 'Switch' platform

Walmart-owned digital payments firm said it has integrated India’s largest food delivery platform Swiggy, on its Switch platform.



With this partnership, PhonePe's 200 million registered users can now access the app and order the food from within the app itself. The service will be available across all 520 cities where delivers food in India.

"This will let our users discover and order their best-loved dishes on from within the app itself," said Rituraj Rautela, head of PhonePe Switch. He said through PhonePe Switch, the company's effort has been to build a partner app ecosystem, which offers its users a very convenient way to access and engage with multiple apps.

"We are seeing excellent user traction since the launch of the PhonePe Switch and currently have over 100 partner apps live on Switch. We are looking forward to partnering with Swiggy and on more focused growth initiatives in the coming months," said Rautela.

PhonePe Switch allows customers to seamlessly switch between PhonePe and their preferred apps in categories such as food, grocery, health and fitness, shopping and travel and entertainment, within the PhonePe app itself. Users can log in to these apps without downloading them, with a single tap. It enables merchant partners to integrate their existing PWAs (progressive web apps) or mobile sites to the platform, and instantly reach out to the vast PhonePe user base.

“Through this partnership, we are delighted to extend the convenience of food ordering and delivery to the PhonePe Switch platform and be a part of the ecosystem of apps and services it has created,” said Srivats TS, VP of Marketing at Swiggy.