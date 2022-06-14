PhonePe sells over 1 mn two wheeler insurance policies on its platform

-
ALSO READ
PhonePe plans to fill 2800 positions in 12 mths, to hire across functions
PhonePe tops 100 mn transactions a day, does 2.5 bn transactions a month
PhonePe is first payments firm to tokenise cards on Visa, Mastercard, Rupay
PhonePe applies for MF license, joins six other fintechs awaiting Sebi nod
Value of transactions on PhonePe in Q4CY21 grew 26% sequentially to $155 bn
-
Walmart-owned digital payments firm PhonePe said it has sold over 1 million two-wheeler insurance policies on its insurance broking platform since the launch of the product. The company also said over 75 per cent of overall insurance purchases come from tier-2 and tier-3 cities showcasing wide adoption of its offerings in non-metros cities and towns. The firm said this milestone is a key marker in PhonePe’s vision of making insurance products accessible to all. PhonePe aims to help reduce the number of uninsured vehicles on the road with a wide selection of policy types, affordable prices and a paperless 2-minute process.
“It is gratifying to note that more than 75 per cent of the purchases come from tier 2 and 3 cities which is a testament to the fact that our product adoption in India has been truly inclusive,” said Prannay Batra, head of General Insurance, PhonePe. “We aim to double down on this early momentum to drive insurance adoption in the country in line with the IRDAI’s (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) vision of insurance for all by 2047 while working closely with our insurance partners to make insurance products simple, affordable and accessible to all.”
The firm said apart from its 2-wheeler insurance, customers can get hassle-free renewals and instant issuance even for expired policies without any inspection. The company said its innovative features, along with an intuitive onboarding and purchase experience, are driving the adoption of insurance products on PhonePe across India.
The company further added that over 80 per cent of 2-wheeler insurance was bought by users with expired covers. This indicates that these offerings on the PhonePe platform are serving previously underserved segments, who did not have enough awareness and a convenient avenue to renew their insurance. For two-wheeler insurance, PhonePe users are choosing comprehensive plans which cover both third-party vehicle damages and own vehicle damages. PhonePe attributed this to the effort the company has put into increasing customer awareness, affordability and availability of such insurance products on its digital platform.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU