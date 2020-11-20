Piramal Enterprises appoints Anjali Bansal as independent director

-
-
Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) on Friday announced the appointment of Anjali Bansal, founder and Chairperson of Avaana Group, as Independent Director to its Board.
Her appointment is with effect from November 19, 2020, the company said in a statement.
"Along with the recent two appointments of Independent Directors - Kunal Bahl, CEO & Co-Founder, Snapdeal, and Suhail Nathani, Managing Partner, Economic Law Practice, Anjali Bansal's appointment to the PEL Board is aligned to the company's succession planning of the Independent Directors on its Board," the company added.
A former Non-Executive Chairperson of Dena Bank, Bansal was earlier a Global Partner and Managing Director with TPG Growth Capital. Prior to TPG, she was Global Partner and India CEO with Spencer Stuart and co-led their Asia Boards practice.
She started her career as a strategy consultant with McKinsey and Co. in New York, PEL said.
Currently, she serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director on several leading boards, including Siemens Ltd, Tata Power, Voltas and Delhivery, it added.
"She has invested in and mentored various successful start-ups including Delhivery, UrbanClap, Darwinbox, Nykaa, and Lenskart," the statement said.
