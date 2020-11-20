Hyundai's new i20 receives 20,000 bookings within 20 days of launch

-
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday said its all-new i20 premium hatchback has received 20,000 bookings within 20 days of its launch in the market.
The company said it delivered 4,000 units of the car to customers during the festive season.
HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said,"We have received an overwhelming response to the all-new i20 with 20,000 bookings in 20 days and more than 4,000 customers having taken delivery of this latest blockbuster product from us during Diwali season."
More than 85 per cent customers have opted for Sportz and above trims, showcasing a strong demand for advanced technologies offered on the all-new i20, he added.
Garg said nearly 45 per cent customers preferred variants enabled with the company's connected 'BlueLink' technology, while nearly 30 per cent chose sunroof option and 35 per cent opted for models with the company's air purifier feature.
Almost 20 per cent of customers went for the 1.5-litre diesel engine option.
HMIL had launched the all-new i20 earlier this month priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 11.17 lakh (ex-showroom) to take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.
