Piramal, K Raheja Corp to pick up Covid vaccination cost for employees

Piramal Enterprises and property developer K Raheja Corp today said they will absorb thr cost of Covid 19 of their employees.

Piramal said it will also absorb the cost of vaccinating immediate family members of the employees. Piramal has also set up virtual vaccine helpdesks across its offices in India to address employees' queries on the vaccination, including enabling registrations, information on centres, etc. "Opting for the vaccine is at the discretion of employees and they are urged to make an informed decision for themselves and their family," it said.

“Driven by our values, we believe that employees are our greatest assets, and we remain committed to ensuring their wellbeing and welfare. We are happy to absorb the cost of the COVID-19 vaccination, as well as to support them through the process, should they choose to get vaccinated,” said Nandini Piramal, Executive Director, Piramal Enterprises Limited. Piramal employs about 27,000 people.

Speaking about Raheja initiative, Urvi Aradhya, Chief Human Resource Officer, K Raheja Corp said: “The health and safety of our employees has always been paramount for us. We are encouraging our people to get vaccinated for their safety as well as that of their families and colleagues at work. As we get ready to gradually scale up the headcount at work, in tandem with the Government mandates, we are going the extra mile to ensure the best interest of our people.”