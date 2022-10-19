Piramal Pharma ends at Rs 192 on debut, valued at Rs 22,882 cr at close

Shares of Pharma closed at Rs 192 on Wednesday during their listing debut.



The company, which got listed separately following its demerger from Enterprises, was valued at Rs 22,882 crore at last close.

In FY22, the contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) vertical accounted for 59 per cent of its sales, complex hospital generics (CHG), 30 per cent and India consumer products business, 11 per cent.

Domestic brokerage has set a price target of Rs 210 for the stock.

“Using sum of the parts (SOTP), we value the CDMO business, CHG, and the ICH business based on 16x, 12x, and 18x FY24E EV/EBITDA respectively. We value Allergan JV (49 per cent stake) based on 18x FY24E PE,” it says.