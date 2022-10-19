Piramal Pharma ends at Rs 192 on debut, valued at Rs 22,882 cr at close

-
ALSO READ
Jhunjhunwala understood businesses way better than others: Motilal Oswal
Market value of FPI holdings to investment at 3x: Motilal Oswal
Simpolo raises $66 million from Motilal Oswal and India SME-managed fund
ITC gains 1% after Motilal upgrades rating; stock up 23% thus far in 2022
Ahead of demerger, Piramal Pharma inducts three new board members
-
Shares of Piramal Pharma closed at Rs 192 on Wednesday during their listing debut.
The company, which got listed separately following its demerger from Piramal Enterprises, was valued at Rs 22,882 crore at last close.
In FY22, the contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) vertical accounted for 59 per cent of its sales, complex hospital generics (CHG), 30 per cent and India consumer products business, 11 per cent.
Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal has set a price target of Rs 210 for the stock.
“Using sum of the parts (SOTP), we value the CDMO business, CHG, and the ICH business based on 16x, 12x, and 18x FY24E EV/EBITDA respectively. We value Allergan JV (49 per cent stake) based on 18x FY24E PE,” it says.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 18:09 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU