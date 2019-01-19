JUST IN
PM Modi inaugurates L&T's howitzer gun-manufacturing unit in Surat

The company has set up the Armoured Systems Complex at its Hazira facility, around 30 km from Surat, to manufacture the guns

Press Trust of India  |  Hazira (Guj) 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has asked the GST Council to bring houses meant for the middle class in the 5% GST slab (Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the howitzer gun-manufacturing unit of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at Hazira in Surat on Saturday.

L&T had won the Rs 4,500-crore contract to supply 100 units of the K9 Vajra-T 155 mm/52 calibre Tracked Self-Propelled gun systems to the Indian Army in 2017.

The company has set up the Armoured Systems Complex at its Hazira facility, around 30 km from Surat, to manufacture the guns.

The Armoured Systems Complex is the first such facility in the country's private sector, an official said.
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 12:30 IST

