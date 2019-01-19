PM Modi inaugurates L&T's howitzer gun-manufacturing unit in Surat

Prime Minister inaugurated the gun-manufacturing unit of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at Hazira in Surat on Saturday.

had won the Rs 4,500-crore contract to supply 100 units of the K9 Vajra-T 155 mm/52 calibre Tracked Self-Propelled gun systems to the Indian Army in 2017.

The company has set up the at its Hazira facility, around 30 km from Surat, to manufacture the guns.

The is the first such facility in the country's private sector, an official said.