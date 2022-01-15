JUST IN
Focus on start-ups from small cities: Piyush Goyal to venture funds
PM Modi to interact with start-ups via video conferencing on Saturday

The event marks the 6th anniversary of the launch of the Startup India initiative

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with more than 150 start-ups across sectors via video conferencing on Saturday. Each group will make a presentation before the PM on the various themes, which is being done to understand how start-ups can contribute to the national needs by driving innovation in the country. The event marks the 6th anniversary of the launch of the Startup India initiative.
“Prime Minister has been a firm believer in the potential of start-ups to contribute significantly to the growth of the nation. The government has worked on providing an enabling atmosphere for boosting the growth and development of start-ups. This has had a tremendous impact on the start-up ecosystem in the country, and has led to a staggering growth of unicorns in the country,” an official statement said.
First Published: Sat, January 15 2022. 00:26 IST

