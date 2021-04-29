PNB HF eyes single digit growth in AUM, 15-16% in disbursement in FY22

After witnessing a shrinkage in (AUM), in FY21, (HF) is looking at single digit growth in and a 15-16 per cent growth in disbursement in FY22.

The emphasis will be on affordable housing sgement. The disbursement grew by 50 per cent to about Rs 3,900 crore in Q4FY21. The growth would be in single digits in the current financial year and rise to double digits in the next year, company executives said in an analyst call after Q4FY21 results were announced.

The Delhi-based mortgage lender's shrank from Rs 83,346 crore as on March 31, 2020 to Rs 74,470 crore as on March 31, 2021. The loan book decreased from Rs 67,571 crore at end of March 2020 to Rs 62,256 crore at end of March 2021.

The retail loans contribute 84 per cent and corporate loans contribute 16 per cent of the AUM. The corporate book in absolute terms fell by 19 per cent in FY21 on account of sell down/accelerated payment/scheduled repayment, PNB HF said in a statement.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) rose to 4.44 per cent in March 2021 as against 2.75 per cent in March 2020. Net NPAs were up at 2.43 per cent in March 2021 from 1.75 per cent as on March 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, PNB HF posted a net profit of Rs 127 crore in Q4FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 242 crore in the corresponding period last year. For FY21, the net profit rose by 44 per cent to Rs 930 crore from Rs 646 crore in FY20.

The company's board decided against recommending dividend for 2020-21 due to the current economic scenario. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.73 per cent at end of March 2021.