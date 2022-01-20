PNB Housing Q3 net profit falls 19%, asset quality deteriorates

PNB Housing Finance’s net profit in October-December dropped 19 per cent to Rs 188 crore on the back of a 20 per cent decline in interest income, and deteriorating asset quality.

The mortgage lender’s interest income dropped 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,411 crore from Rs 1,758 crore interest income reported in the same quarter last year. Its net interest income fell 26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 439 crore. Net interest margin dropped 2.67 per cent during the quarter from 3.01 per cent in the previous quarter and 3.18 per cent in the year ago period.

PNB Housing’s gross non performing assets rose to 7.64 per cent in Oct-Dec as compared to 5.94 per cent in the previous quarter. The lender’s gross NPAs in Oct-Dec 2020 was 4.47 per cent. Net NPAs increased to 4.87 per cent during the quarter from 3.32 per cent a quarter ago and 2.69 per cent in the year-ago period.

The mortgage lender’s capital position has improved in the first nine months of the financial year as compared to FY21, it told the exchanges. The capital to risk weighted asset ratio (CRAR) improved from 18.73 per cent in FY21 to 21.59 in April-December 2021. The housing finance company also said that its capital raising plan is in progress.

In November, the lender’s board had approved issuance of secured and unsecured non-convertible debentures of up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches, on private placement basis.

As the country battles yet another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the lender said that the extent of the pandemic’s impact on the company would depend on the economic situation, which is “highly unpredictable.”

“The company will continue to closely monitor any material changes to future economic conditions. However, operating in the secured mortgage asset business we believe we hold a much stable asset class which can withstand the pandemic relatively better compared other asset classes,” it said.

The lender also said its chief financial officer (CFO) Kapish Jain has tendered his resignation. Jain will serve his notice period until April 7, 2022.