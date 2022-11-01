PNB Q2 net profit slips 63% to Rs 411.3 crore as NPA provisions rise

Punjab National Bank’s (PNB’s) standalone net profit plunged 62.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ~411.3 crore in the July-September quarter (Q2) as provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) went up by 32 per cent to ~3,556 crore. However, sequentially, net profit of the Delhi-based public lender jumped 33 per cent from ~308.4 crore reported in the April-June period.

PNB’s total income during the July-September period was ~23,001 crore against ~21,262.3 crore a year ago, the lender said in an exchange filing. Its interest income during the quarter was ~20,154 crore against ~17,980.4 crore reported last year. However, its net interest income showed an increase to ~8,271 crore in July-September which is a 30.2 per cent increase from the same quarter last year.

The bank’s asset quality showed an improvement with gross NPAs as a percentage of gross advances dropping to 10.48 per cent from 13.63 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs stood at 3.80 per cent from 5.49 per cent a year ago and 4.28 per cent a quarter ago.

On a consolidated basis, including financial of five subsidiaries and 15 associates, the bank recorded a net profit of ~363.7 crore in the July-September period against a profit of ~1,200 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago.

The lender said the Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacted economic activity across the globe, including the Indian economy for more than two years. However, the bank's results, operations, and asset quality have not been much affected because of the pandemic.

Advances by the bank grew 15 per cent YoY on account of a rise in agricultural loans and MSME loans. In the retail credit segment, personal loan and vehicle loan had the highest growth by 36.4 per cent and 35.3 per cent respectively.

The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of was at 15 per cent as on September 30, comfortably above the regulatory requirement.