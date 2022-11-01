JUST IN
Flipkart India FY22 revenue at Rs 51,176 cr, loss widens 39% to Rs 3,404 cr
TVS Motor sales up by 2% in October, sells over 300,000 units
LIC Hsg Finance's Q2 net up 23% to Rs 305 cr on dip in provisions
Flipkart FY22 net loss widens to Rs 3,413 cr despite increase in revenues
Max Healthcare net profit rises three-fold to Rs 457 crore in Sept quarter
UPL Ltd Q2 net profit up 25.19% on robust sales despite Ukraine impact
Whirlpool India Q2 profit down 88% to Rs 49 cr; revenue flat at Rs 1,611 cr
Tech Mahindra Q2 net down 4% YoY to Rs 1,285 cr on supply side pressure
Varun Beverages' profit up 53% to Rs 395.48 crore in Sept quarter
Adani Ports SEZ Sept quarter profit jumps 62% as cargo volumes surge
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
EPFO aims to invest more in equity for younger members, expand horizon
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance posts 7% dip in Q2 net profit
Business Standard

PNB Q2 net profit slips 63% to Rs 411.3 crore as NPA provisions rise

PNB's total income during July-September 2022 was Rs 23,001.3 crore as against Rs 21,262.3 crore a year ago

Topics
Punjab National Bank | Q2 results | PNB

Nikesh Arora 

Punjab National bank

Punjab National Bank’s (PNB’s) standalone net profit plunged 62.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ~411.3 crore in the July-September quarter (Q2) as provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) went up by 32 per cent to ~3,556 crore. However, sequentially, net profit of the Delhi-based public lender jumped 33 per cent from ~308.4 crore reported in the April-June period.

PNB’s total income during the July-September period was ~23,001 crore against ~21,262.3 crore a year ago, the lender said in an exchange filing. Its interest income during the quarter was ~20,154 crore against ~17,980.4 crore reported last year. However, its net interest income showed an increase to ~8,271 crore in July-September which is a 30.2 per cent increase from the same quarter last year.

The bank’s asset quality showed an improvement with gross NPAs as a percentage of gross advances dropping to 10.48 per cent from 13.63 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs stood at 3.80 per cent from 5.49 per cent a year ago and 4.28 per cent a quarter ago.

On a consolidated basis, including financial results of five subsidiaries and 15 associates, the bank recorded a net profit of ~363.7 crore in the July-September period against a profit of ~1,200 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago.

The lender said the Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacted economic activity across the globe, including the Indian economy for more than two years. However, the bank's results, operations, and asset quality have not been much affected because of the pandemic.

Advances by the bank grew 15 per cent YoY on account of a rise in agricultural loans and MSME loans. In the retail credit segment, personal loan and vehicle loan had the highest growth by 36.4 per cent and 35.3 per cent respectively.

The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of PNB was at 15 per cent as on September 30, comfortably above the regulatory requirement.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Punjab National Bank

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 21:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.