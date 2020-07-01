Policy flip-flops may puncture India's image as 'pharmacy of the world'

India supplies almost 20 per cent of the medicines consumed by the world. Every third tablet in the US market is from India.

Recent policy flip-flops have, however, dented India’s image as the ‘pharmacy of the world’. Industry sources reveal that Indian embassies in Europe, Africa, and other Asian countries have been fire-fighting and reassuring them of no future supply disruptions. “In the past one and a half month, we have improved our exports and the government, too, has relaxed curbs on exports. A lot of damage control has been done,” said an ...