Power Grid is using network to improve national telecom connectivity

What does a company do after it has connected the whole country’s electricity grid? It uses the same network to improve national telecommunication connectivity. State-owned behemoth Power Grid Corporation of India is expanding in areas beyond its turf into telecom, railway electrification, state-level power infrastructure and overseas consultancy.

Despite the slowdown in the power sector, which has been troubled with bad loans, Power Grid has remained on a steady profitable path. Its profit in the past three years grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6 per cent, ...