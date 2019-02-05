Power-packed jury to pick winners of BS corporate excellence awards today

JUST IN
A power-packed jury, comprising leading decision-makers of India Inc, will meet in Mumbai on Tuesday to select the winners of Business Standard's annual awards for corporate excellence for 2018.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla is the chairman of the six-member jury.

The other jury members include JSW Group Managing Director Sajjan Jindal, KKR India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sanjay Nayar, McKinsey & Company Director Noshir Kaka, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Managing Partner Cyril Shroff, and Bain Capital Private Equity Managing Director Amit Chandra.

The jury will pick winners from a long list of names and data compiled by the Business Standard Research Bureau, to name the "CEO of the Year" as well as achievers in other categories — public sector undertakings, multinational firms, and small and medium enterprises.

The jury will also choose the "Company of the Year" and "Start-up of the Year" as well as announce the "Lifetime Achievement" awards.

The jury consists of the who's who of India.

bsaward Besides running the diversified group, which ranges from cement to finance, Birla is also known to be an astute industrialist who has taken the group to greater heights following a combination of organic and inorganic growth strategy.

Jindal bet on the future of Indian steel industry and made JSW Steel the number one player with a capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum, for which he was awarded Business Standard CEO of the Year in 2017. Kaka headed McKinsey India as its managing director from 2011 to 2016, and founded the firm's global outsourcing and offshoring practice and the business technology office in India. He is now the co-lead of McKinsey's analytics practice globally.

As CEO of KKR India since 2009, Nayar has been involved in several marquee private equity deals in the country. Prior to KKR, he headed Citibank India. Shroff has a privileged view of Indian companies as a top lawyer. Chandra founded Bain Capital Private Equity's India office in 2008 and was managing director, DSP Merrill Lynch, prior to that.

