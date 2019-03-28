Prabhat Dairy gets shareholder nod for sale of its business to Lactalis

has obtained shareholders’ nod to sale its dairy business to French firm Groupe The company on Thursday made the voting results public.

The resolution for “sale of entire investments (equity and preference) in its subsidiary, to and sale of dairy business undertaking of the company to and Tirumala Milk Products” obtained 92 per cent votes in favour.

Proxy advisory firms had termed the resolution as controversial and recommended to vote against it.

Interestingly, 99 per cent public institutions voted against the resolution but the promoter group and non-institutional voted in favour. “While promoters were expected to vote in favour of the transaction had all the public voted against the resolution it could have been defeated,” said a fund manager.





Sunfresh Agro and the dairy business of Prabhat collectively accounted for 98 per cent of the company’s consolidated Some had raised concerns over the future of Prabhat Diary after the sale of dairy business as it contributed to bulk of its

“The company has not disclosed any future plans that how the company will proceed with remaining 2 per cent business… How the company will survive/grow when almost nothing remains in the company,” proxy advisory firm Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) had said in a note.