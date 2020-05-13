Premium diners hit the brakes hard; look to reinvent for survival

The top restaurateurs across India see the ongoing slowdown crush their business models, forcing them to lay-off employees, slash salaries and shelve launch plans as they aim to reinvent their strategies and stay afloat as they see no sign of recovery before the next six months.

Entrepreneur Zorawar Kalra's Massive Restaurants runs 20 self-owned restaurants that include premium ones such as Masala Library and Bowtie. Backed by investors Gaja Capital and Everstone Group, he says the plan for now is to consolidate and survive because the coming months will see reductions and closures.



Kalra also said that his eateries don’t have the bandwidth to deliver or do takeout just yet. “However, once the lockdown ends, we will start a hub and spoke model that will enable cross delivery of cuisines across restaurants. "We are also looking at cloud kitchen concepts but nothing can fully replace walk-in business.” Kalra planned four new restaurants across major metro cities that have are on hold for now.

There will be ongoing speed bumps and resets and at least six months before 80 per cent stability returns to dining, says Sameer Sain Co-founder and CEO of private equity firm the Everstone Group. “It will not be the best restaurants to survive but the best capitalised ones that will do so.” There will have to be aggressive cost cuts, and adaptation and most will not make it. Sain says restaurants in five star hotels will have an advantage because of existent hygiene and quality standards. “High end and QSR outlets will win the battle for survival because of standards that are already in place.”

Ritu Dalmia, co-founder of Riga Food, backed by Max Group Chairman Analjit Singh and runs premium eateries Diva and Cittamanis agrees. That being said, high end restaurants mean high costs.



“Food costs are at least 35 per cent of the outgoing given that ingredients include organic vegetables, truffles, imported cheeses and meats which are mostly perishable,.” She said.“The other 65 per cent is rentals and staff salaries, all of which are expensive to bear with zero revenue is zero,” Dalmia said, adding that she plans to open a cafe version of Diva in Gurgaon have hit the skids for now.“Hopefully the higher standards of hygiene as well as the brand trust and loyalty following will help high end restaurants recover faster.” Dalmia adds that she has started pay cuts including for herself, and some lay-offs in her 200-staff team will happen. "I will start deliveries next week but not very optimistic as the quantity of orders don't justify operating costs."

Like her, Aditi Dugar who runs high-end diner Masque in Mumbai pivoted to doing delivery in the second week of April. "We only brought in staff who had their own own vehicles, she said. “We had pre-packaged course meals for takeaways based o customised menus, that include pre-mixes for drinks, and more.” Dugar knows that wont be enough so is also running Online cooking classes, as she knows that the comeback won’t happen for a while.

Sarita Pereira chef and founder of LoveFools said that she recently was in the process of shifting to a large bungalow in Bandra which has been designed in a manner that social distancing will be rendered very easy. “Its a big house with several rooms, an attic and also an outdoor area which will make six-feet-distance quite viable,” she said.”We are testing ideas for delivery and brainstorming on how to roll out offerings for the future.”

Angel investor backed Caperberry, a modernist European which seats just around 28 people, may have to shutter doors, says its chef and promoter Abhijit Saha. "Being in a mall, we are not allowed to do deliveries and take-aways" he said. "Theres a chance that we may have to completely shut down in the next few months. Saha’ s outgoing just for staff is currently unsustainable and his investors have indicated that they may pull the plug. A miracle not withstanding, Saha’s fate, sadly may be the same as the vast majority of those in his trade.