Premium liquor segment may prove to be a hangover for United Spirits

The stock of United Spirits (UNSP) is up marginally even as the company posted a sharp drop in revenue and profit for the March 2020 quarter (Q4FY20) last week.

Although positive flow such as permission for home delivery/online sale of liquor, re-opening of shops, and expectation of margin gains going ahead have supported the stock, which is up 30 per cent from March lows, there are reasons for investors to be cautious.

To begin with, the management commentary on benign raw material prices and cost efficiency are supportive of margins, but there is uncertainty over near-term sales and profitability given the current situation. Subdued off-take in the more profitable premium portfolio (Prestige & above segment or P&A) is also expected to weigh on overall profitability.

At a time when discretionary demand has taken a backseat, a sharp hike in taxes (10-75 per cent) on spirits imposed by many states has only added to the woes of like UNSP, which have a large share of premium liquor sales. Due to excise duty hikes and impact on income levels, premium liquor sales are expected to be hit as consumers down-trade to cheaper options. According to Credit Suisse, “UNSP has around 70 per cent of its business in and thus any down-trading into the popular (economy) segment will be a drag on revenues and margins in FY21.” The foreign brokerage, while estimating benign raw material prices and cost efficiency efforts to lift EBITDA margin in FY21 to some extent, expects revenues to fall by 15 per cent.



Changes in consumer behaviour, with people avoiding public gatherings and social events for some time even after the economy is unlocked, indicate uncertainty on future volumes. This would hit a quarter of UNSP’s business as on-premises consumption (bars, restaurant) account for 20-25 per cent of overall business. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities expect absence of on-premises sales to last for significantly large part of the year and foresee a 260 basis point fall in margins.

Even in Q4, about 20 per cent decline in P&A volumes (due to lockdown) pulled down overall volumes by 13.5 per cent and net sales by 11.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,250 crore. Strong focus on cost optimisation since the past few quarters benefited UNSP. Despite a 430 basis point year-on-year fall in gross margin due to high raw material costs, Ebitda margin was up 100 basis points to 13.6 per cent.

So, how P&A segment volumes and home delivery or online selling support UNSP's overall business would be interesting to watch.