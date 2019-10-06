Premiumisation trend to continue despite growth bumps: USL's Anand Kripalu

Indian consumers are increasingly opting for premium brands in alcoholic beverages space. According to market leader United Spirits (USL), this premiumisation trend is likely to continue despite temporary growth bumps.

USL’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Anand Kripalu tells Debasis Mohapatra that long-term growth opportunity for the industry remains intact despite a slowdown. Edited excerpts: Alcohol business is one of the most regulated industries in India and is also a state subject. As the market leader, how is USL negotiating the regulatory landscape? The ...