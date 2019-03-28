Premji-backed iD Fresh Food plans to sell only organic food products

company which dominates the market for idli and dosa batter in has announced to focus only on organic products. Bengaluru-based firm said, the move would help it to address the modern day challenges of as well as focus on accessibility and affordability.

The phase-wise transition of iD Fresh products into organic food items has started and it would include the company’s flagship offerings such as idli and dosa batter and Malabar parotta. Over the course of the year, other iD Fresh products, such as natural paneer, filter coffee decoction, wheat chapati and vada batter, will also join the organic group.

PC, of said that one of the triggers for this transformation was that his co-founder’s father passed away due to cancer and the event led them to introspection to make

“The food that we are eating are full of pesticides. We thought we should take up the challenge,” said Musthafa, in an interview. “We said, what next can we do? That is when we thought about ‘organic’ products. It is mainly inspired by our own stories and losses in the family.”

The plan is to make iD Fresh 100 per cent organic in 6-12 months and the company said it would ensure traceability. said are mainly sold at premium rates in the market but iD Fresh’s would cost almost the same prices that its present food items are sold in the market. For example, if a parotta costs Rs 70, an organic version would be priced at Rs 80. “For chapatis, we are not increasing the prices.”

The firm has been working on the technology and to become organic for the last two years. said that all of the company’s ingredients and processes are compliant to organic certification norms – from suppliers to storage facilities and manufacturing units.

The firm raised Rs 150 crore in 2017 from PremjiInvest, the family investment arm of Wipro chairman and billionaire Azim Premji, and it has been invested to build such facilities. “We are a profitable company,” said Musthafa who is expecting to achieve a revenue of Rs 350 crore for FY 2020.

“Going organic is the direction of the consumer preference. They are actively looking for wellness (products),” said ace venture capitalist Kanwaljit Singh, who is one of the board members of iD Fresh. “From our experience, consumers are willing to pay a slight premium for organic (items), and the idea is that they can become mainstream products and also differentiate (iD Fresh) from the rest,” said Singh.

The organic products market in India is expected to touch Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000 crore by 2020, according to a report by industry body Assocham and consulting firm EY.

ID Fresh has evolved from making the batter in a 50-sqft kitchen in to modernising and establishing its presence in 28 cities across India and the UAE. The company provides 55,000 kgs of ‘idli and dosa’ batter per day, with other products like parottas, vada batter, chapati and paneer to more than 21,000

Musthafa was born and brought up in a remote village in Wayanad district of Kerala, where his father worked as a daily wage labourer. A school dropout, he went on to do his engineering in computer science from NIT Calicut and MBA from IIM-Bangalore. After a stint in the corporate sector for few years, Musthafa joined hands with four of his cousins in to start iD Fresh Foods in 2005.

“There are people who are not able to afford to eat breakfast. I was one among them during my childhood, because my dad couldn’t afford it during those days,” said Musthafa. “Today I am happy to be part of a team which serves more than a million meals every day.”